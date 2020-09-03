1h ago

Your weather: Fine and pleasant conditions return on Friday - just in time for the weekend

Fine weather.
Fine weather.
As the weekend slides into view, the weather is shaping up to be fine and warm after a week of consistently cold and rainy weather, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western interior of the Eastern Cape and north-eastern parts of the Western Cape.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and cool, but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy in the east, with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east, with morning fog patches along the escarpment, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm.

The North West will be fine and warm.

In the Free State, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme south-west.

In the Northern Cape, there will be morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy and cool, but fine and warm to hot in the north.

The wind will be moderate north-westerly along the west coast, reaching fresh to strong between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

For the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and hot, but warm along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the north, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh in the south by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The forecast for 4 September.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

