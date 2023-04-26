1h ago

Your weather: Fine, warm conditions for the public holiday

Warm weather is expected in parts of the country.
Getty/ Manuel Breva Colmeiro

It will be a fine and warm day for most of the country on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Fire danger warnings:

-Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the western parts of the Free State, the interior of the Eastern Cape, the eastern parts of the Western Cape, and the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy in the east, with morning fog along the eastern Highveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the morning in the south-east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in places in the east.

North West will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.   

Free State will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.  

Northern Cape will be fine over the central interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly.

Western Cape will have morning fog along the west coast and southern parts, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and rain along the south-west coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly, becoming south-westerly along the south coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in places along the coast, otherwise fine and warm, with light rain in the afternoon along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, becoming cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but light rain in places along the coast in the late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly, becoming moderate in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south and west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly. 

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The forecast for 27 April.

