Your weather: Fine, warm conditions on Friday

Fine, warm weather awaits for Friday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high veld fire danger is expected in places over the central and western parts of the Northern Cape.

Watches

Extremely high veld fire danger is expected in places over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the western parts of the Free-State and North West on Saturday.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment and southern Highveld, otherwise fine and warm. It will be cool in places on the southern Highveld but cloudy in the east at first, becoming partly cloudy.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east at first; otherwise fine and warm but cool over the central parts.

The North West will be fine and warm.

The Free State will be fine and warm but cool in places in the north-east.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the northern interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be fine along the west coast where it will be hot, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with early morning rain along the eastern areas of the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly north of Table Bay, otherwise fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool with light rain along the coast and adjacent interior but partly cloudy and warm in the central and northern interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with rain along the coast and adjacent interior, but partly cloudy and warm in the central and northern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior and partly cloudy in the west, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in the north. Isolated showers are expected in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly to easterly, becoming north-easterly in the south towards midnight.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.