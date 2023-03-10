Your weather: Fire danger for some provinces on Saturday

The South African Weather Service warned of fire danger in parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Eastern Cape and Free State.



Fire warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, south-west of the North West, the western parts of the Free State and central parts of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south, where it will be warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will experience morning fog over the Highveld and southern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

North West and Free State will be fine and warm to hot.

Northern Cape will be fine over the central parts, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated thundershowers in the north-east, but cool in the extreme west, where it will be cloudy in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, becoming fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, with light rain along the coast and adjacent interior, where it will be cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated showers along the coast and adjacent interior from evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will see some morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will be hot in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly, becoming south-westerly south of Durban from early afternoon, spreading to Richards Bay by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.