Your weather: Fire warning for Northern Cape on Wednesday

Firefighters battle Ceres fire (CWDM Fire Services: Johan Botha)
Firefighters battle Ceres fire (CWDM Fire Services: Johan Botha)

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the Kai! Garib Local Municipality of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high. 

Mpumalanga will have morning fog patches on the Highveld and along the escarpment, otherwise it will be fine and cool, although partly cloudy along the escarpment and in the north-east. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the extreme south-east in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. It will be cool over the central parts and in places along the escarpment.

The North West will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy.

The Free State will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the west.

Morning and evening fog can be expected along the coast of the Northern Cape, where it will be cool, otherwise conditions will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the east. It will be hot in places in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south- easterly.

Morning and evening fog is expected along the coast and adjacent interior of the Western Cape, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm, but hot in places along the West Coast District.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, but easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. 

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, conditions will be cloudy with morning and evening fog along the south coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming light and variable by the late morning.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape it will be cloudy with fog patches in the south-west at first, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming light north- easterly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Tuesday's temperatures
Wednesday's temperatures

