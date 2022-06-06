1h ago

Your weather: Fire warning issued for Northern, Western Cape

Firefighters battle Ceres fire (CWDM Fire Services: Johan Botha)
Firefighters battle Ceres fire (CWDM Fire Services: Johan Botha)

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the western parts of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape and the Matzikama as well as the Cederberg Municipalities in the Western Cape. 

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is also expected in the Richtersveld Municipality in the Northern Cape until Tuesday.

The weather in your province: 

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high. 

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the east at first with fog patches along the escarpment.

Limpopo will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the east at first with fog patches along the escarpment.

Fine and cool conditions are expected in the North West

The Free State will have morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm, but hot along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly to easterly.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool to warm, but hot in places over the interior of the West Coast District.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly to easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Fine and cool to warm conditions are expected in the western half of the Eastern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

Fine and cool conditions are expected in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape. 

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south westerly, becoming moderate north-easterly by late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm, but cool in the west.

The wind along the coast will be gentle north-westerly at first otherwise moderate northerly to north-easterly, but gentle to moderate southerly to south-westerly south of Richards Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high. 

Tuesday's Temperatures.
Tuesday's Temperatures.


