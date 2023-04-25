Your weather: Fire warnings for parts of Northern Cape on Wednesday

It will be an overcast and warm day for most of the country, the South African Weather Service says.



Fire danger warnings:

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the ZF Mgcawu Municipality in the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches and a chance of drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east with a chance of drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The North West will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The Free State and Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly.

The Western Cape will experience morning fog patches along the south-west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, but light south-easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy with morning fog patches over interior, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy with a chance of light morning rain along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.