Your weather: Flood warning for Northern Cape in what will be another hot day across SA

A fine and warm day.
Some rain is set to temper another scorcher of a day in South Africa, the South African Weather Service says. Some flooding is expected in the Northern Cape.

Impact-based warnings:

- Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall resulting in localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements over the extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the North West, as well as the central parts of the Free State. Major roads may be affected increasing travelling time. 

Fire warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the western Highveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the western Bushveld.

North West will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south-west.

Northern Cape will be fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

Western Cape will be partly cloudy along the south coast, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be warm along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in places at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the north, otherwise cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming strong in the north from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The forecast for 23 February.

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
