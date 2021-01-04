1h ago

Your weather: Heavy rain to batter EC, KZN, and Free State on Tuesday

Motorists drive through flooded roads during heavy rainfalls.
Jaco Marais, Netwerk24

Heavy rain is expected in parts of South Africa, including in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and the Free State on Tuesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warning

1. Yellow (Level 2) warning for heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding of formal and informal roads or settlements, low-lying areas, and difficult driving conditions on dirt roads are expected over the western and south-western parts of the Free State, as well as the northern interior and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

2. Yellow (Level 2) warning for severe thunderstorms with possible excessive lightning, strong winds, large amounts of small hail, and heavy rainfall resulting in localised flooding expected over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.       

The weather in your province

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng, with isolated evening showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy at first with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. 

It will be hot in the Lowveld.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy at first with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

In the Free State, it will be cool along the Lesotho border, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the south-western interior. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the north-eastern parts in the morning, spreading to the west and southern parts in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming moderate in the afternoon.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the eastern and central parts, spreading to the entire province in afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong south of Cape Columbine.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light south-easterly, otherwise moderate south-westerly in the east.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the north and east. It will be warm in the south.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north-east, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming moderate south-westerly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

w
The forecast for 5 January.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Kamva Somdyala

