Your weather: Heavy rain to lash Eastern Cape on Saturday

Heavy thunderstorms are expected in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, with scattered showers forecast in certain provinces on what will be a cloudy day with lots of sunshine, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warning

Yellow (Level 2) warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail, excessive lightning, and strong winds are expected in places over the eastern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Matzikama and Beaufort West Municipalities of the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the south, and extreme north in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, there will be morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo can expect morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the Lowveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the south-western Bushveld.

In the North West, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

In the Northern Cape, conditions will be cloudy and misty along the coast in the morning where it will be cool, otherwise warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the north and east with isolated thundershowers in the north-east from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy in the south with light rain along the south coast from the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but fine and hot to very hot in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, but easterly along the south coast, becoming southerly to south-westerly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the eastern and southern parts, but warm with light rain along the coast from the afternoon. It will be windy in places over the interior in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with mist and fog along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered south of the escarpment by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, but strong during the afternoon.

There will be morning fog in places over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the extreme west and south-west from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming strong in the extreme south by late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

