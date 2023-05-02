1h ago

Your weather: High fire danger warning for parts of Free State, Northern Cape and North West

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions.
The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the southern parts of Free State, the eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the extreme south-western parts of the North West.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high. 

It will be hot in places in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga; otherwise, fine and warm conditions are expected, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the central and southern parts.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in the North West, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Morning fog patches are expected along the coast of the Northern Cape, and in places over the western interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in the northeast, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme northeast. It will be fine over the central parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to southeasterly.

Cloudy to partly cloudy weather is expected in the Western Cape, with morning fog in places over the interior and along the west coast. It will be cool but warm over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh, southerly to southeasterly, but light along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

It will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in areas of the western half of the Eastern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly in the afternoon, but easterly in the evening.

It will be cloudy and cool with rain along the Wild Coast in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, becoming partly cloudy over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southeasterly in the afternoon, becoming light to moderate north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly to southerly, becoming northeasterly in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low. 

Wednesday's temperatures.
