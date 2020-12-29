Your weather: Isolated showers expected on a warm to hot Wednesday

Isolated showers and thundershowers are forecast for Wednesday on what will be a warm and hot day, according to the South African Weather Service.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Central Karoo District of the Western Cape, as well as the western and north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, in places in the Lowveld of both Mpumalanga and Limpopo, as well as over Limpopo Valley and Capricorn in the Limpopo province.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be very hot in the lowveld in Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the highveld.

Limpopo will be very hot in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated thundershowers in the south-west. Isolated evening showers are expected in the north-east.

In the North West, it will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State can expect early morning fog patches over the eastern parts, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy over the western parts, spreading eastwards with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be cloudy with morning fog over the extreme north-western parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm but very hot in the north-east, where scattered thundershowers are expected, but partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northern and extreme eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly by the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy over the extreme eastern parts and along the west coast with fog and drizzle along the south-western parts in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in the north-east. It will become cloudy along the south-coast from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming westerly to south-westerly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain in the west from the afternoon, otherwise scattered, but cloudy and cool with showers and rain along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming light south-easterly in the afternoon.

Morning fog is expected over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north-east. It will become cloudy from the south from the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly in the north at first, otherwise south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala