Your weather: More choppy waters expected between Saldanha and Plettenberg Bay on Saturday

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea expected between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay and subsiding in the evening.

The weather in your province:  

Gauteng will be fine and cool but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy in places in the afternoon but cloudy along the escarpment in the evening with a chance of light rain along the southern escarpment.

Limpopo will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy over the s

outhern parts in the evening.

It will be fine and warm in the North West

The Free state will be fine and cool to warm.

In the Northern Cape, there will be morning fog patches over the western interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm but cold over the southern interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy along the coastal areas and adjacent interior in the morning with fog in the northern parts and light rain over the extreme south-western parts of the Overberg District, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly in the west and south-western parts but westerly in the south. It will become moderate to fresh south-easterly in the afternoon but light in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape it will be cloudy in places over the interior in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with light showers along the coast from the afternoon. It will become fine over the northern interior from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly, becoming light and variable in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool to cold with isolated light showers and rain, south of the escarpment, but partly cloudy in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming southerly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior and partly cloudy in the west at first, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north. Isolated afternoon showers and rain can be expected but scattered along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming southerly to south-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low. 

Saturday's temperatures.
Saturday's temperatures.

