Your weather: More heavy rain for Eastern and Northern Cape on Wednesday

Heavy rain is expected in parts of the country on Wednesday.
Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images

Rain resulting in flooding of low-lying areas is expected in the Eastern and Northern Cape on Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service, with the rest of the country enjoying a pleasant to hot day.

Impact-based warnings

Level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall expected over the western parts of the North West and the extreme north-eastern parts of Northern Cape, spreading to the western and central parts of the Free State and the eastern interior of the Eastern Cape. It will result in flooded low-lying areas, disruption of traffic and basic services and damage to agricultural crops and livestock.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Beaufort West and Bergrivier municipalities in the Western Cape, as well as the northern parts of Namakwa district in the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province

It will be cloudy and cool in Gauteng, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

In the North West, conditions will be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the west.

The Free State will be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the western and southern parts.

It will be cool along the coast in the Northern Cape, with morning fog, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

It will become cloudy in the east, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape can expect morning fog along the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy and cool along the coast and adjacent interior, where light rain can be expected. 

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly to southerly along the south coast, where it will become fresh south-easterly by late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain, but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly from afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with showers and rain. Thundershowers are expected in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly at first, becoming fresh southerly by late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool in the south-west, becoming cloudy in the afternoon, with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly from the south in the morning and spreading northwards.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w
The forecast for 27 January.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

