Your weather: More thunderstorms expected in Eastern Cape on Friday

Thunderstorm.
PHOTO: colin brown

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with possible hail, damaging winds, excessive lightning, and heavy downpours expected over the Eastern Cape except over the northern and southwestern parts. 

The weather in your province: 

Gauteng will be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high. 

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Limpopo will be fine and warm but partly cloudy in the south and east.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west

Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather is expected in the Free State, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the extreme east.

The Northern Cape will be hot in the northwest, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme west. It will be scattered in the southeast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly becoming strong in the afternoon

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the southern and north-eastern parts of the Western Cape, with isolated showers and rain, otherwise fine and cool to warm

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-easterly, but strong in places along the West Coast.

It will be light to moderate south-westerly east of Stilbaai from late morning until the afternoon while becoming north-westerly east of George in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain, but widespread thundershowers in places in the east

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southwesterly, reaching fresh to strong in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in places, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, reaching strong in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south where it will cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly in the north otherwise southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

Friday's temperatures
