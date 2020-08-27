59m ago

Your weather on Friday: Heavy rain for Western Cape, snowfall expected in the Northern Cape

In some areas, the cold conditions will be accompanied with rain.
News24

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected in parts of the Western Cape on Friday, and there are warnings for high fire danger and disruptive snowfall issued by the South African Weather Service.

Warning 

- Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected over the western areas of the Western Cape.

- Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over the central North West province, Gauteng, southern Mpumalanga, western KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Free State, but excluding south-western Free State.

Watches

Disruptive snowfalls are expected over parts of the Northern and Western Cape on Friday night into Saturday evening.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy, windy and warm, with isolated thundershowers in places on the highveld from afternoon. It will be hot to very hot in the lowveld.

In Limpopo, it will be fine in the lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The North West will be fine and warm.

The Free State will be fine and cool to warm.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool to cold, with rain and showers in the south-west early morning and again in the afternoon and evening, when it will be warm.

It will be very cold over the southern interior, where snowfalls are likely from evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-westerly, becoming south-westerly from the evening.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy and cool in the east in the morning, otherwise cloudy and cold, with scattered to widespread showers spreading to the Garden Route by the evening.

Localised flooding is possible in places over the western parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly to westerly, becoming south-westerly along the west and south-west coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, with windy conditions in the places over the interior in the afternoon. It will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior west of Stormsriver, spreading to Algoa Bay late morning.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, with windy conditions in places over the interior in the afternoon, becoming cloudy with light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, but light south-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool in the south-east, otherwise warm but hot in places in the north-east, becoming partly cloudy in the east from afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-easterly north of Richards Bay, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The forecast for 28 August.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

