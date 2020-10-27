1h ago

Your weather: Partly cloudy conditions turn to warm and hot on Wednesday

(iStock)
(iStock)

Partly cloudy conditions will turn warm to hot on Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Fire based warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the central and western parts of the North West and north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province

It will be hot in the north of Gauteng, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme north-east.

Limpopo will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and south-west.

In the North West, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and east.

The Free State will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

There will be morning and evening fog along the coast in the Northern Cape where it will be cloudy and cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy, windy and hot to very hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, otherwise moderate south-westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool along the coastal areas in the morning with drizzle and fog possible in the extreme south-west at first, otherwise fine windy and hot but very hot over the interior. It will become cloudy along the south-west coast in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly but strong along the west coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and hot to very hot but partly cloudy and warm in places along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and hot but warm along the coast, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the extreme north at first, otherwise fine and hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and western parts.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly to south-easterly south of Shelly Beach, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

The forecast for 28 October.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled Kamva Somdyala
