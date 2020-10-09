Your weather: Partly cloudy to warm on Saturday

Partly cloudy to warm skies are set for Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service, with heavy rain expected in parts of Mossel Bay and East London.

Impact-based warning

Yellow warning (L2) for rain with possible impacts, including localised flooding and minor vehicle accidents over the coastal areas between Mossel Bay (Western Cape) and East London (Eastern Cape) in the morning.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers, except the extreme south-west.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with late afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme south-western parts.

The North West will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme north-east from the afternoon.

For the Free State, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

The Northern Cape can expect morning fog in places in the extreme west, otherwise fine and cold to cool, but partly cloudy over the southern high ground.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated to scattered showers and rain along the south coast and adjacent interior until the early afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong between Cape Agulhas and Cape Columbine by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool, with scattered to widespread showers and rain, but isolated in the north.

Snowfalls over the mountain peaks along the escarpment are expected.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and rain, but isolated in the north.

Snowfalls over the mountain peaks along the escarpment are expected.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly, becoming fresh south-easterly west of East London during the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy, with morning fog patches in places over the interior, and isolated morning and evening showers and thundershowers, otherwise cool but cold in places.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming strong to near-gale from midday.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.