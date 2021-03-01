Your weather: Pleasant conditions forecast across SA on Tuesday

A pleasant day is forecast across the country on Tuesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng, but cool in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, there will be morning fog patches on the southern Highveld and around the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme east and the south western parts.

In Limpopo, there will be morning fog patches over the central areas and along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

In the North West it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

There will be morning fog patches in the extreme east of the Free State, where it will be cloudy at first, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog is expected along the coast in the Northern Cape where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south east.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable becoming moderate north westerly in the afternoon

In the Western Cape, it will be foggy along the west and south-west coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in places in the Little Karoo. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the afternoon, spreading to the south eastern parts as well as the south coast by late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northwesterly but strong easterly to north-easterly in the south becoming light to moderate south-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be hot in places over the western interior in the western half of the Eastern Cape, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated along the coast and adjacent areas.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly east of Cape St Francis, becoming moderate easterly in the late morning, otherwise moderate northerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from midday, spreading eastwards in the evening.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape morning fog patches are expected along the coast and the adjacent interior where it will be cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be strong to near gale force north-easterly.

In KwaZulu-Natal, morning fog patches are expected over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly to easterly north of Richards Bay, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.