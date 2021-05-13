Your weather: Pleasant skies continue on Friday, maximum temperatures to reach high 20s

A fine and warm Friday is expected across the country, with heavy rains forecast for parts of the Western Cape from Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service.



Impact-based warning

Yellow Level 2 for rainfall leading to localised flooding is expected over the Overberg and southern parts of the Cape Winelands (Western Cape) on Saturday into Sunday morning.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the central and southern parts of the Northern Cape, central and northern parts of the Western Cape as well as the western and northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng can expect morning frost in places over the eastern and southern parts where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo will be fine and warm.

In the North West, it will be fine and warm.

The Free State will be fine and warm, but cool in the east and south.

There will be morning fog patches along the coast in the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly.

The Western Cape can expect morning fog patches in places along the south and western coastal areas and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot and windy over the Little and Central Karoo. It will become cloudy with light rain over the extreme south-western parts from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south coast and north of Cape Columbine for most part of the day, otherwise moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming strong to near gale between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape can expect morning fog patches in places over the southern interior, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly in the morning, otherwise light to moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh westerly from the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the south-west in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, but north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly south of Richards Bay during the first half of the period, otherwise easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.