Your weather: Prepare for heavy rain, wind in Western Cape from Sunday onwards

The South African Weather Service has warned of inclement weather expected across parts of the Western Cape from Sunday until Tuesday.

Impact-based warnings:

- Yellow Level 3 warning for wind, resulting in damage to formal/informal settlements, is expected over the southern parts of Namakwa, the interior of the Western Cape, as well as the City of Cape Town, from Sunday until Tuesday.

- Yellow Level 2 warning for wind, resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea, is expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas from Sunday into Tuesday.

- Yellow Level 4 warning for rain, leading to flooding of roads and formal/informal settlements, is expected over the Cape Metropole, the Winelands and the western parts of the Overberg municipality on Monday into Tuesday evening.

Fire warnings:

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Western Cape, the central and south-western interior of the Northern Cape, as well as the Dr Beyers Naude and Inxuba Yethemba municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

It will spread to the rest of the Sarah Baartman municipality (excluding the Makana and Ndlambe municipalities), the Raymond Mhlaba municipality and the Nelson Mandela Bay metro on Sunday.

Advisories:

- Very cold conditions are expected over the interior of the Western Cape and the Namakwa municipality from Monday into Wednesday.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cold to cool, but partly cloudy in the east.

Limpopo and North West will be fine and cool.

Free State will have morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise fine and cool.

Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm, but hot along the coastal areas.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming north-westerly from the afternoon.

Western Cape will be fine and warm, but hot in places over the extreme north-western and extreme eastern parts of the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong northerly to north-easterly, becoming north-westerly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will have some morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly in the morning, otherwise moderate north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.