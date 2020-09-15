Your weather: Rain set to return on Wednesday

Rain is set to return on Wednesday in several parts of the country, the South African Weather Service says.

Warnings:

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the south-eastern parts of the North West, over eastern parts of Free State and southern Highveld of Mpumalanga.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will have morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with afternoon and evening thundershowers.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with afternoon and evening thundershowers.

North West will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine in the west by the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Free State will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but fine in the south, spreading to the central parts by the afternoon. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the eastern parts.

Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy and cold in the south with morning fog. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

Western Cape will be partly cloudy and cold over the south-west at first, becoming cloudy with light rain in the afternoon, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy along the south coast by evening with light rain. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly becoming moderate south-westerly by afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places at first, otherwise fine and cool, becoming cloudy with isolated patches of light rain along the coast, west of Cape St Francis. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with isolated rain along the coast at first, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light north easterly, becoming light to moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy with morning fog over the interior and morning rain in the east, otherwise warm but cool in places in the south. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the north from afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the south by afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.