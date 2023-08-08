Your weather: Rainfall expected in Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday

While most of the country enjoys cool to warm conditions on Women's Day, parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal will have a wet Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warnings

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels and personal watercraft is expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Wednesday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be fine in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy along the escarpment in the afternoon, where evening drizzle can be expected.

Fine and cool to warm weather is expected in Limpopo, becoming partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon.

It will be fine and cool to warm in the North West.

The Free State will be partly cloudy in the east in the morning; otherwise fine and cool but cold in the extreme east.

Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are expected in the southeastern parts of the Northern Cape at first; otherwise, fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy in the east and along the south coast in the morning; otherwise fine and cool but warm in places over the West Coast District interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly, becoming moderate in the west from late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with morning isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong, easterly to northeasterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southeasterly, becoming northeasterly by afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool but cold in the southwestern high grounds.

Isolated showers are expected along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southwesterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.