Your weather: Rainy Friday for most of SA, with flooding expected in Limpopo

Severe thunderstorms that could result in damaging winds are forecast for tomorrow in some parts of the country.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24

Heavy rainfall has been forecast for parts of Limpopo, with heavy winds expected over parts of the Western Cape for Friday, the South African Weather Service says.

Impact-based warnings: 

- Yellow (level 2) warning for disruptive rainfall is expected over the south-eastern parts of Limpopo which may result in localised flooding and poor driving conditions.

- Yellow (level 2) warning for wind with possible impact, including difficulty and risk of taking on water for personal water craft and small vessels is expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Point from the afternoon.

Fire warnings: 

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Cape Metropole District (Western Cape) and Kamiesberg Municipality (Northern Cape).

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is low

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme south-west.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy in the extreme south-west, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north and widespread in the extreme south-east.

TheNorth West will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

TheFree State will be fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme east.

TheNorthern Cape will be cloudy on the northern coastline in the morning with fog, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

TheWestern Cape will be fine in the north-western parts, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but cloudy at times along the south coast with a chance of light rain. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly in the south until late in the evening, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, reaching gale force between Cape Columbine and Cape Point from the afternoon into the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cool along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but isolated light rain is expected in the south-west, spreading to the south-east in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, but easterly from late afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain in the south, but scattered in the extreme south-east.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly east of East London at first, otherwise moderate south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered over the south and western parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The forecast for 26 February.

