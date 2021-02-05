18m ago

Your weather: Rainy Saturday in store for some provinces

Rain is expected in some places tomorrow.
Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images

More rain is expected over parts of Gauteng over the weekend, with other parts of the country set for isolated showers and thundershowers on a cool to warm Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warnings

- Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads and already vulnerable low-lying areas and bridges, as well as poor driving conditions, are expected over the northern and central parts of Gauteng, the eastern parts of the North West and the western and southern parts of Limpopo.

Fire danger warnings

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and southern parts of the Northern Cape, the eastern parts of the Central Karoo district in the Western Cape, as well as the Dr Beyers Naude, the Blue Crane Route, Inxuba Yethemba and Sundays River Valley local municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and southern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the eastern parts of the Central Karoo district in the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool, with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Morning fog is expected on the escarpment in Mpumalanga, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo will be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the west and south-west.

In the North West, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered to widespread in the east, where it will be cloudy and cool.

The Free State will be hot in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east, where it will be cloudy and cool.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy, with fog along the coast in the morning, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the west.

It will become partly cloudy in the north-east, with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool along the coast, with morning and evening fog patches, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south coast in the early morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and warm, with light rain in places along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and hot, becoming cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly north of Charters Creek, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme. 

w
The forecast for 6 February.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
