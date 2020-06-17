Your weather: Sandstorms over Northern Cape and strong winds for Western Cape on Thursday

The South African Weather Service has warned of dust and sandstorms in the Northern Cape, and strong winds over parts of the Western Cape, in an otherwise cool and rainy day across the country on Wednesday.

Watches:

1. Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected along the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Special weather advisories:

1. Dust and sandstorms is expected to reduce visibility along the Northern Cape coast and adjacent interior today on Thursday morning.

2. Strong and gusting winds (50-60km/h gusting 75km/h) are expected over the Matzikama municipality of the Western Cape on Thursday.

The weather in your area:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers from early morning. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cold with isolated rain and showers.

It will be cloudy and cool with morning drizzle and fog along the escarpment in Limpopo. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the central and southern interior.

The North West will be fine and cool to cold.

Free State will be partly cloudy and cool, with showers in the extreme east.

The Northern Cape will have morning frost over the southern high ground where it will be cold, otherwise fine and cool but warm along the coast where it will be windy with blowing dust.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool, with morning frost in the north east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly but fresh to strong along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate north easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will have morning mist expected over the southern interior, otherwise fine and cool, but cold over the northern interior.

The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate north easterly.

KZN residents have been advised to keep safe as heavy rains that could possibly lead to flooding are expected to hit some parts of the province | @CebohNyambose https://t.co/G6Y1DOZYPo — News24 (@News24) June 17, 2020





It will be cloudy and cool but cold to very cold in the west and north of KwaZulu-Natal. Isolated to scattered showers are expected in the east and north but widespread over the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly north of Durban otherwise moderate north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days