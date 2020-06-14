1h ago

Your weather: Severe frost expected over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape

Rain and overcast weather. (Naseema Barday, News24)
It will be another cold day across the country on Monday, with severe frost expected over several areas, the South African Weather Service says.

Special weather advisories:

- Severe frost is expected in places over the extreme south-western Mpumalanga, extreme southern Gauteng, over the Free State, southern parts of the North West as well as over the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

- Reduced visibility below 1 000m is expected on Tuesday along the coast and adjacent interior of the Northern Cape, due to possible blowing dust.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and cold, with morning frost in places.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will have morning frost over the high lying areas, otherwise fine and cool but warm over the lowveld.

It will be fine and cool in Limpopo.

The North West will have frost overnight, otherwise fine and cool.

The Free State will have severe frost overnight, otherwise fine and cool to cold.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy over the southern high ground during the morning with frost over the interior, otherwise fine and cold to cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, with morning frost in places over the interior, as well as isolated showers in the morning along the coast and adjacent interior, where it will be cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon, otherwise light and moderate along the south coast, but westerly over the eastern parts.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with isolated to scattered showers expected along the Tsitsikamma coast, spreading to the east from midday, otherwise partly cloudy and cold.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in the south-west in the morning, where it will become cloudy with isolated showers from the afternoon, spreading east, otherwise fine and cold.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

It will be fine and cool but cold in the south-west, becoming partly cloudy in the evening, with isolated showers in the north-east of KwaZulu-Natal.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The forecast for 15 June.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

