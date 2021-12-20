Your weather: Severe thunderstorms, hail and localised flooding expected for Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms for parts of Northern Cape.

Impact-based warnings:

Yellow level 2: Warning for severe thunderstorms with large amounts of hail and localised flooding of susceptible roads, bridges, formal, and informal settlements can be expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be warm in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy and warm in Limpopo with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will have morning fog patches in the east where it will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south and along the Lesotho border.

It will be cloudy with fog along the coast in the morning in the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the east with isolated thundershowers but scattered in the central and south-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly.

There will be fog in places along the coast in the Western Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered thundershowers over the interior by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly north of Table Bay, otherwise moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places in the south at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered afternoon thundershowers in the north, spreading southwards, except along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly, but fresh to strong from late morning.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy in places in the south at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with scattered afternoon thundershowers over the interior. Light rain can be expected along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, but fresh to strong from midday.

It will be partly cloudy and warm becoming cloudy in the afternoon in KwaZulu-Natal with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.