Monday's weather: Snow expected in parts of the Northern Cape and Free State

A fine and cool to warm start to the week has been predicted by the South African Weather Service, with snow expected in parts of the Free State and Northern Cape.



The following impact-based warnings have been issued:

Yellow level 4 warning for rain leading to the flooding of formal and informal settlements is expected over the City of Cape Town, Witzenberg, Drakenstein, Stellenbosch and Theewaterskloof municipalities of the Western Cape.

Yellow level 4 warning for snow leading to possible loss of livestock and crops is expected for the southern parts of Namakwa in the Northern Cape as well as the Cederberg, Witzenberg and Breede Valley municipalities in the Western Cape.

Yellow level 2 warning for interior winds resulting in possible localised infrastructure damage are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, Central Karoo District Municipality of the Western Cape as well as the central and western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Yellow level 2 warning for waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea between Hondeklip Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Yellow level 2 warning for coastal wind resulting in possible damage to localised infrastructure along the coast between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, spreading to Port Alfred by the evening.

Fire danger warning:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, central and western parts of the Eastern Cape, eastern parts of the Western Cape as well as the western parts of Free State and North West.

Weather in your region:

A fine and cool start to the week is expected in Gauteng, with high UVB sunburn index.

It will be fine and cool in Mpumalanga, but warm on the Lowveld.

In Limpopo, it will be fine and warm but cool over the central parts.

A fine and warm day is also expected in the North West.

The Free State will have fine and cool conditions in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the west by late afternoon. Light rain and snow are expected over the southern border overnight.

It will be fine at first with morning frost in places over the east of the Northern Cape, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to very cold with moderate rain from mid-morning. Disruptive snow can be expected over the southern parts by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly at first, otherwise fresh to strong becoming south-westerly by the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be fine over the east and central parts at first, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool with scattered to widespread rain showers over the west in the morning spreading to east by the afternoon, with disruptive snow in places over the interior from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will fresh to strong north-westerly to westerly, reaching gale force between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas at first and in the evening, but light to moderate east of Stilbaai in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low

In the Eastern Cape, it will be cool in places, otherwise fine and warm, with strong winds over the interior.

It will become cloudy and cold from the west in the evening, with scattered rain and showers. Light snowfalls can be expected over the mountains.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming moderate to fresh east of Coega. It will become light south-westerly from the west late morning, becoming strong from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will experience partly cloudy conditions with morning fog in the extreme north-east, otherwise fine and warm but cool in places in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.