Your weather: Snow, heavy rains and strong winds set to hit SA on Thursday

Get ready: Heavy rains, strong winds, bitterly cold conditions and a light dusting of snow are set to hit South Africa on Thursday, the South African Weather Service says.

Warnings:

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected across the Northern Cape, central and eastern areas of the Western Cape as well as the western and central areas of the Eastern Cape.

- Gale force north-westerly winds of 60km to 75km between Cape Point and Columbine in the morning.

Watches:

- Heavy rain leading to flooding is expected over the Cape Metropole, Cape Winelands, Overberg and the escarpment of the West Coast district from the afternoon.

- Gale force north-westerly winds of 60km to 75km over the central and southern interior of the Northern Cape, northern and western interior of the Eastern Cape as well as the central and northern interior of the Western Cape.

- High seas, with wave heights of six to eight metres, are expected between Lambert's Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Special weather advisories:

- Light snowfalls are expected over the mountainous regions of the Western Cape, the southern high ground of the Northern Cape as well as the high ground of the Eastern Cape on Friday into Saturday morning.

- Very cold conditions are expected in places over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape and Namakwa District on Friday and Saturday.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and cool becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy at first, with morning fog patches on the highveld and along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm in the lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy in places in the morning, with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The North West will be partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine, windy and cool.

Free State will be partly cloudy in the north and north-east, otherwise fine, windy and cool.

Northern Cape will be fine and cool in the east, otherwise windy, partly cloudy and cold, but cloudy along the coast and south-western areas.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming gale force in the south in the evening.

The Western Cape will be fine in the north-eastern interior, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered rain and showers, but widespread along the south-western coast, where it will be cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming strong to gale force south of Lambert's Bay this evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm but cool in the north, where it will be windy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

There will be morning fog patches over the northern interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.





- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay