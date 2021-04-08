1h ago

Your weather: Sunny and warm Friday expected across SA

Sea Point beach in Cape Town at sun set. (News24)
A warm day is expected across the country on Friday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Beaufort West Municipality in the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

There will be morning fog patches on the eastern Highveld in Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

It will be fine in the west of Limpopo at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The North West will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy.

In the Free State, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm, but hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be partly cloudy and cool along the coast, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable east of Cape Agulhas, otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly but light to moderate south of Betty's Bay by mid-morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Conditions in the western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog in the south in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and warm, but cool in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming light and variable in the west at night.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior during the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable early morning, otherwise light to moderate south-westerly, becoming north-easterly from late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine to partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, becoming north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The forecast for 9 April.

