Your weather: Sunny and warm Tuesday expected across SA

It will be a mostly sunny and warm Tuesday across the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and western parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and cool to warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be fine and warm in the west, but cloudy to partly cloudy in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be fine at first, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and warm in the afternoon.

The North West and Free State will be fine and warm.

In the Northern Cape, there will be evening fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly by the afternoon.

The Western Cape can expect evening fog along the west coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog patches over the southern interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in places.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming westerly in the west in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog patches south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

In KwaZulu-Natal, there will be morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. It will become fine in the west from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate easterly to north-easterly , becoming fresh in places in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.