Your weather: Sunny skies for SA on Saturday

(iStock)
(iStock)

Another warm and hot day is expected across the country on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service. 

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Khai-Ma municipality of Northern Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cloudy at first with morning fog in places, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In Mpumalanga, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the Highveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. 

In the North West it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east.

The Free State will be cloudy at first with morning fog in the extreme east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

The Northern Cape can expect morning fog along the coast at first where it will be cool to warm, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, but partly cloudy in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy with morning fog along the west coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot over the eastern interior, becoming cloudy along the south coast in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north to north-westerly along the west coast in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly, but moderate to fresh north-easterly along the south coast in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but hot along the coast. It will become cloudy in places over the interior at night with fog in places south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be fresh easterly, becoming moderate westerly along the Cape South Coast by sunset, spreading to Port Alfred by midnight

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm to hot, with evening fog over the interior, in places south of Graaff-Reinet.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and warm but hot in the north-west, becoming partly cloudy in places at times. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the morning and evening.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly to south-westerly north of Durban at first, otherwise moderate easterly to north-easterly becoming fresh in the south by afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w
The forecast for 6 March.

