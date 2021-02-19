1h ago

Your weather: Sun's out across SA on Saturday

(iStock)
(iStock)

Hot conditions are expected to persist throughout the country on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern interior of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the Free State and northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and hot. 

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot in Mpumalanga.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and hot but very hot in places on the Lowveld.

The North West will be fine and hot.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot.

In the Northern Cape, it will be fine and cool to warm, but hot in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, reaching fresh from the afternoon.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be cloudy along the south coast, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly, reaching fresh to strong south of Cape Point from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool with a chance of light rain in the south

The wind along the coast will be light and variable east of Jeffrey's Bay at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly, reaching strong in places.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, there will be morning fog patches south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with a chance of light rain in the south from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly north of Richards Bay, otherwise moderate easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w
The forecast for 20 February.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

