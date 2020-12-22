Your weather: The heat remains in Pretoria, but a thunderstorm warning is issued for Mpumalanga, KZN

It will be another warm day in Pretoria and Johannesburg but a warning has been issued for inclement weather in places over two provinces.



The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and localised flooding resulting in some disruption to road, rail and air transport in places over the Mpumalanga Lowveld and extreme north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather in your province

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme east.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will have morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread on the Lowveld where it will be extremely hot.

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment of Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be extremely hot on the Lowveld.

The North West will be fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Fine conditions can be expected in the west of the Free State, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy in the north-eastern parts, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming fresh from the afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy and cool with light rain along the south coast of the Western Cape.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy along the coast at first and evening, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain, but hot in places in the north.

The eastern part will be cloudy in the morning and evening with fog patches in places south of escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along e Wild Coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly from midday, becoming strong from late afternoon.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be partly cloudy at times in the west, otherwise cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly north of Richards Bay at first, otherwise southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Compiled by Maxine Becket