Your weather update: A hot Saturday to kick off the weekend

A mostly hot Saturday is forecast by the South African Weather Service.

Fire danger warning:

Extremely high FDIs expected over the central and southern parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisory:

Extremely hot conditions expected over the Sarah Baartman district of the Eastern Cape and the Little Karoo of the Western Cape.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be fine and warm in Mpumalanga, but very hot in the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers along the escarpment.

Limpopo will be fine and warm to hot.

In the North West, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated thundershowers in the south-west.

The Northern Cape can expect morning coastal fog at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh southerly.

The Western Cape will be mostly cloudy and cool along the coastal areas, otherwise partly cloudy and warm in the interior and hot in the north-east.

Light rain is expected over the south-western parts in the afternoon, spreading to the south coast by evening.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly to north-westerly in the west, but fresh to strong in the south and south-west.

It will become fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cool along the coast in the western half of the Eastern Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places over the northern interior.

It will become cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers, in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places over the interior.

It will become cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers, in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning mist over the interior, otherwise fine and hot, but warm along the south coast.

It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala