Your weather update: A sunny Friday in store for most of SA, but rain returns to Western Cape

It will be a pleasantly warm Friday with most cities hitting highs in the upper 20s, but rain is expected for the Western Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West, Gauteng, south-western parts of Limpopo, the Highveld of Mpumalanga and the western interior of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Special weather advisories

Strong west to north-westerly winds of 50 to 60km/h are expected over the Central and Little Karoo District in the Western Cape, and over the Karoo Hoogland municipality in the Northern Cape on Friday, as well as over the interior of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and warm, but hot in the north, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The expected UVB index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm, but hot in the low veld. It will become partly cloudy in the south-west.

Limpopo will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the south-west.

North West will be partly cloudy and hot.

Free State will be partly cloudy and warm.

Northern Cape will have morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold, with rain over the southern parts in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly.

Western Cape will have morning fog along the eastern parts of the south coast, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool. Rain and showers can be expected along the south-western parts in the morning, spreading to the central and southern parts in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-westerly to westerly at first, otherwise strong and reaching near-gale force between Cape Hangklip and Cape Agulhas. It will become strong south-westerly in the late afternoon.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be Fine and warm, with morning fog along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and East London. It will become cloudy with showers in the in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, with morning fog along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and East London. It will become cloudy with showers in the in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will have fine and hot to very hot, becoming cloudy from the south-east in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

- Compiled by Nokuthula Khanyile

