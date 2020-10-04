20m ago

add bookmark

Your weather update: Another storm warning for Gauteng on Monday

Motorists drive through flooded roads during heavy rainfalls.
Motorists drive through flooded roads during heavy rainfalls.
Jaco Marais, Netwerk24

Another thunderstorm warning has been issued for Monday, while the central interior of the country will have warm conditions and the rest of South Africa will be cool, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warning

A yellow warning for severe thunderstorms over Gauteng, north eastern parts of the North West, western parts of Mpumalanga as well as the south-western parts of Limpopo which may result in heavy downpours that may cause flooding of susceptible low lying bridges and low lying areas, disruption to traffic, especially during peak hours due to poor visibility, large hail and large amounts of small hail.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high

It will be cloudy in Mpumalanga in the morning with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers over the Highveld. It will be warm in the Lowveld where isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected.

It will be cloudy in the morning in Limpopo with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the southern parts of the western Bushveld.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the north east.

The weather in the Free State will also be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershower in the north-east.

The Northern Cape will have morning fog patches along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot in the north where it will be partly cloudy. It will be cool in places in the south and west.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly in the afternoon.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be foggy along the coast, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy and cool along the south and south west coast and adjacent areas.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly along the south and south west coast, otherwise moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy along the coast, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south westerly, becoming fresh to strong from afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will have morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise it will be fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south westerly from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Weather


Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

Related Links
Your weather update: Saturday set for heavy rain, cloudy to warm conditions
Friday's weather: Thundershowers for Gauteng, Mpumalanga as temperatures drop across the country
PICS | Monster winds blow over truck, damage statue in Cape Town
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
26% - 1150 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 1814 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
32% - 1376 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

4h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.43
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.04)
Gold
1898.82
(+0.05)
Silver
23.68
(+0.11)
Platinum
879.00
(+0.36)
Brent Crude
38.90
(-4.06)
Palladium
2294.00
(+0.61)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo