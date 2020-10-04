Your weather update: Another storm warning for Gauteng on Monday

Another thunderstorm warning has been issued for Monday, while the central interior of the country will have warm conditions and the rest of South Africa will be cool, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warning

A yellow warning for severe thunderstorms over Gauteng, north eastern parts of the North West, western parts of Mpumalanga as well as the south-western parts of Limpopo which may result in heavy downpours that may cause flooding of susceptible low lying bridges and low lying areas, disruption to traffic, especially during peak hours due to poor visibility, large hail and large amounts of small hail.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high

It will be cloudy in Mpumalanga in the morning with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers over the Highveld. It will be warm in the Lowveld where isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected.

It will be cloudy in the morning in Limpopo with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the southern parts of the western Bushveld.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the north east.

The weather in the Free State will also be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershower in the north-east.

The Northern Cape will have morning fog patches along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot in the north where it will be partly cloudy. It will be cool in places in the south and west.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly in the afternoon.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be foggy along the coast, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy and cool along the south and south west coast and adjacent areas.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly along the south and south west coast, otherwise moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy along the coast, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south westerly, becoming fresh to strong from afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will have morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise it will be fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south westerly from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.





Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.