Your weather update: Blue Monday as cold front persists

An intense cold front turned parts of the Western Cape highlands into a winter wonderland.
Amy Gibbings, News24

Gale to strong gale force north-westerly to westerly winds (65-100km/h) are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas spreading to Port Alfred, as well as over the entire Western Cape, the Karoo Hoogland  of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Eastern Cape, the South African Weather Service warns.

Other warnings

High to very high seas with wave heights between - 12 metres are expected between Lambert's Bay and Plettenberg Bay, spreading to Port Alfred, subsiding from the west on Tuesday.

A storm surge is expected between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay, persisting into Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain leading to flooding is expected over the Cape Metropole, Western Cape Winelands and western Overberg in the Western Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Special weather advisories

Very cold conditions are expected in places over the high-lying areas of the Namakwa District (Northern Cape), south Free State, as well as the norther interior of the Eastern Cape until Tuesday and Western Cape high ground on Monday and Tuesday.

Light snowfall is possible over the western mountains in the Western Cape and southern high ground of the Northern Cape and Free State on Monday into Tuesday.

The weather in your province

Gauteng and Limpopo will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index in Gauteng is moderate.

Fine and cool to cold conditions can be expected in Mpumalanga. 

It will be fine, windy and cool in the North West

Cold in places in the east of the Free State, otherwise fine, windy and cool, becoming partly cloudy over the extreme south-west in the evening.

It will be cloudy and cold to very cold in the Northern Cape with isolated rain in the south in early morning, spreading to the north by late morning.

Moderate snowfall is expected over the southern high ground from the afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy and windy in the eastern parts where it will be cool.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong northerly to north-westerly, becoming westerly to south-westerly from late morning, moderating by the evening.

It will be fine in the east of the Western Cape in the morning, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to very cold with rain and showers over the south-west areas, spreading to the east by the late morning.

Snowfall is expected over the western mountains.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly in the south in the morning, otherwise strong to gale force, becoming south-westerly in the west by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Fine and cool to warm conditions can be expected in the western half of the Eastern Cape, with strong to gale force north-westerly winds over the interior, but cold in the west where it will become cloudy late morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming strong to gale force westerly in the west from late morning, spreading to the east.

The eastern half will be cold over the high ground, otherwise fine and cool to warm with  strong to gale force north-westerly winds over the interior.

It will become cloudy from the west in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly, becoming north-easterly in the north late morning, but strong westerly in the south during the afternoon spreading to the north in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but warm in the east.

The wind along the coast will be gentle north-westerly south of Mandeni in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly. It will become south-westerly south of Richards Bay in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Monday's weather
Monday's temperatures.

- Compiled by Maxine Becket

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

