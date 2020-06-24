Your weather update: Cool to warm Thursday expected across the country

A fine, cool to warm day is expected on Thursday.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the extreme western parts of the Eastern Cape, the central parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the eastern parts of the Western Cape.

Special weather advisories

- Strong north-westerly winds (50-60km/h) are expected over the western interior of the Western Cape, as well as the extreme central southern parts of the Northern Cape on Thursday.

- High seas, with wave heights of six to nine metres, are expected between Lamberts Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Saturday, 27 June.

- Significant rain, leading to localised flooding, is possible over the western parts of the Cape Winelands and Overberg on Saturday, 27 June.

The weather in your region

It will be a fine and cold day in Gauteng, but cool in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be fine and cool in Mpumalanga, but warm in places in the lowveld, where it will be partly cloudy from the afternoon.

Limpopo will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the north and east.

The North West and Free State will be fine and cool.

In the Northern Cape, there will be morning and evening fog along the coast, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm, with windy conditions over the central parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool in the west, with morning fog north of Cape Columbine, otherwise fine, warm and windy.

Rain will set in over the western parts from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly along the south coast, otherwise fresh to strong north-westerly, reaching near gale force between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming south-westerly from late evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly from late afternoon.

There will be morning fog over the northern interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise it will be a fine and cool day, but warm in places in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days