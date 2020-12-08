Your weather update: Cool to warm Wednesday, but expect thundershowers in some parts

Conditions on Wednesday will be mostly cool to warm, with isolated thundershowers expected in some parts of the country, including Gauteng, Free State, Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the lowveld. There will be isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern highveld.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the south-west.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon thundershowers expected in the north-eastern parts.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon thundershowers, but scattered in the eastern parts.

In the Northern Cape, there will be morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the east. There will be isolated afternoon thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Morning fog patches along the west coast of the Western Cape are expected, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

It will be cloudy and cool to warm along the south coast, with a chance of light showers, including the south-west coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cool along the coast, with isolated morning and evening rain, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh west to south-westerly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon thundershowers, but scattered in the south and west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to strong north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly along the south coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala