1h ago

add bookmark

Your weather update: Cool to warm Wednesday, but expect thundershowers in some parts

Isolated thundershowers are expected in some parts of the country including Gauteng, Free State, Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.
Isolated thundershowers are expected in some parts of the country including Gauteng, Free State, Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.
PHOTO: iStock

Conditions on Wednesday will be mostly cool to warm, with isolated thundershowers expected in some parts of the country, including Gauteng, Free State, Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the lowveld. There will be isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern highveld.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the south-west.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon thundershowers expected in the north-eastern parts.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon thundershowers, but scattered in the eastern parts.

In the Northern Cape, there will be morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the east. There will be isolated afternoon thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly. 

Morning fog patches along the west coast of the Western Cape are expected, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

It will be cloudy and cool to warm along the south coast, with a chance of light showers, including the south-west coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cool along the coast, with isolated morning and evening rain, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh west to south-westerly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon thundershowers, but scattered in the south and west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to strong north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly along the south coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

w
The forecast for 9 December.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R116k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 491 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 837 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2271 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo