Your weather update: Fine and cool day in store across SA on Saturday

It will be a fine and cool day for most of the country on Saturday, while it will be cold in certain areas.

Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Beaufort West municipality of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region:

Conditions in Gauteng will be fine and cold, but cool in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches in places across the province, otherwise fine and cool but cold along the escarpment.

Limpopo will be fine and cool.

In the North West, it will be fine and cool.

There will be fog patches in the north in the Free State, otherwise it will be fine and cold to cool.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy in the southern high ground where it will be cold, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming cloudy in the west by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy in the west, becoming cloudy with isolated rain and showers over the extreme west and south-west by the evening, otherwise it will be fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming fresh westerly to south-westerly in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, conditions will be fine and warm, but cool over the northern interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, but light south-westerly at times.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming light north-easterly from midday.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise it will be fine but partly cloudy in the north-east, and cool but cold over the south-western high ground.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

w
The forecast for 20 June.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

