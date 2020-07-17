Your weather update: Fine, cool conditions expected on Saturday

It will be a mostly fine and cool day on Saturday, following on from Friday's clear skies, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Beaufort West municipality of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

There will be morning frost on the Mpumalanga southern highveld, otherwise it will be fine and cold to cool but warm in the lowveld.

Limpopo will be fine and cool.

The North West will be fine and cool, but warm in the extreme north-eastern parts.

Conditions in the Free State will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly during the mid-morning, becoming moderate southerly by afternoon

The Western Cape will experience frost in places over the eastern interior at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme south-western parts in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be strong north-westerly in the south-west moderating from late afternoon, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly becoming south-westerly along the south coast by afternoon

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly by afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm, but cool in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh in the north by afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala