Your weather update: Fine to warm conditions expected on Wednesday

Conditions will be fine and warm across the country on Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Karoo Hoogland in the Northern Cape and Beaufort West in the Western Cape.

Special weather advisories

- Strong north-westerly winds (50-60km/h) are expected over the Hantam and Karoo Hoogland municipalities in the Northern Cape, as well as the Breede Valley, Central and Little Karoo in the Western Cape on Thursday.

- High seas, with wave heights of six to nine metres, are expected between Lamberts Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Saturday.

The weather in your region

It will be a fine and cool day in Gauteng, but cold in the south of the province.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool, but warm in the lowveld.

In Limpopo, it will be a fine and cool day, but warm in the lowveld, where it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Conditions in the North West and the Free State will be fine and cool.

The western parts of the Northern Cape can expect morning fog along the coast, otherwise it will be a fine and cool to warm day.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly.

There will be morning and evening cloud and fog along the coastal areas of the Western Cape at first, otherwise it will be a fine and cool to warm day.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, otherwise it will be light south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

It will be fine and warm in the western half of the Eastern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, but light north-easterly west of Oyster Bay until the early evening.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but warm in places in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

