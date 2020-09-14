Your weather update: Fine, warm to hot Tuesday expected across SA

Tuesday will be a mainly warm to hot day across the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire risk conditions are expected over central parts of the North West province, as well as the northern and eastern parts of the Free State.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and warm becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool in the east with morning fog patches in the escarpment areas, otherwise fine and warm becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

In Limpopo, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the extreme north-east, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, but cloudy in the east from the evening.

The North West will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy.

In the Free State, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, except in the west.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy over the southern high ground at first where it will be cold becoming partly cloudy, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy along the south at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but fine along the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly north of Cape Point, otherwise south-easterly to easterly becoming south-westerly by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and cool in the south, otherwise fine.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming light to moderate south- easterly from late morning.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy, with rain and showers in places south of the escarpment. Scattered showers are expected east of Port St Johns.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly becoming moderate south easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool, but cold in the south-west. Isolated showers and rain are expected, but scattered along the south coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.





- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

