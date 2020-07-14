Your weather update: Frost, cold weather to persist on Wednesday across the country

The South African Weather Service has advised of severe frost in some provinces on Wednesday, while others will experience "very cold conditions".

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Richtersveld and Nama Khoi municipalities in the Northern Cape.

Special weather advisories

- Severe frost is expected over the Free State, central and western parts of North West, the eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the northern interior of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

- Very cold conditions are expected over the north high-ground of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and cold.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

It will be cloudy in the east in Mpumalanga, with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, but fine in the Highveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool but fine in the south and south-west.

The North West will experience severe frost in the north-east at first, otherwise it will be fine and cool.

There will be severe frost at first in the Free State, otherwise it will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape can expect severe frost in the east at first, otherwise fine and cool but warm along the coast with a possibility of blowing dust in the extreme north-west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly by the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool to cold in places over the south-western interior and eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly but easterly, north of Saldanha Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with a slight chance of morning rain in places in the south-east, otherwise partly cloudy and cold conditions are expected, becoming fine in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, but south-westerly during the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be very cold in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, but cloudy with drizzle in the south-west in the morning. It will become fine in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh westerly, becoming light south-easterly in the afternoon, but north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy with isolated morning showers along the coast, otherwise fine and cool, but cold in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days