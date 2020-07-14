1h ago

add bookmark

Your weather update: Frost, cold weather to persist on Wednesday across the country

The South African Weather Service has advised of severe frost in some provinces on Wednesday, while others will experience "very cold conditions".

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Richtersveld and Nama Khoi municipalities in the Northern Cape. 

Special weather advisories

- Severe frost is expected over the Free State, central and western parts of North West, the eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the northern interior of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

- Very cold conditions are expected over the north high-ground of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and cold.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

It will be cloudy in the east in Mpumalanga, with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, but fine in the Highveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool but fine in the south and south-west.

The North West will experience severe frost in the north-east at first, otherwise it will be fine and cool.

There will be severe frost at first in the Free State, otherwise it will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape can expect severe frost in the east at first, otherwise fine and cool but warm along the coast with a possibility of blowing dust in the extreme north-west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly by the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool to cold in places over the south-western interior and eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly but easterly, north of Saldanha Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with a slight chance of morning rain in places in the south-east, otherwise partly cloudy and cold conditions are expected, becoming fine in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, but south-westerly during the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be very cold in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, but cloudy with drizzle in the south-west in the morning. It will become fine in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh westerly, becoming light south-easterly in the afternoon, but north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy with isolated morning showers along the coast, otherwise fine and cool, but cold in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

w
The forecast for 15 July.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Related Links
'Iron woman', 80, survives being kidnapped, dropped off barefoot in -5°C Lesotho weather
Cold comfort: Frrrosty week ahead for Gauteng and other provinces
Cape storm leaves hundreds in Mfuleni with nowhere to use the toilet
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
12% - 465 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
39% - 1541 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
49% - 1903 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.73
(+0.28)
ZAR/GBP
21.00
(+0.50)
ZAR/EUR
19.08
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(+0.00)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.43)
Gold
1807.70
(+0.31)
Silver
19.17
(+0.42)
Platinum
826.00
(-0.06)
Brent Crude
42.17
(-1.20)
Palladium
1951.50
(-0.43)
All Share
55541.28
(-1.17)
Top 40
51235.09
(-1.23)
Financial 15
10528.08
(-1.64)
Industrial 25
75515.64
(-1.81)
Resource 10
53219.66
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo