Your weather update: Frosty conditions continue, with another cold day expected on Thursday

A man walks on footpath along Camps Bay beach as a cold front moves in over the ocean.
Jaco Marais, Gallo Images

Conditions on Thursday will not be too dissimilar to those experienced during the week, the South African Weather Service says, with cold and frost set to continue.  

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Richersveld Municipality in the Northern Cape.

Special weather advisory

Frost is expected in places over the northern and central interior of the Eastern Cape, over the Free State, the highveld of Mpumalanga, the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the southern parts of Northern Cape and parts of North West, as well as over the Central Karoo in the Western Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and cool with morning frost in places.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

It will partly cloudy in the extreme east in Mpumalanga, otherwise conditions will be fine and cold with morning frost over the southern highveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy in the extreme east, otherwise fine and cool.

It will be a fine and cool to cold day in the North West, with morning frost in places.

The Free State can expect frost in places where it will be cold, otherwise, it will be a fine and cool day.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm, with morning frost over the southern high ground where it will be cold.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be fine and cool, with morning frost over the Central Karoo where it will be cold.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly..

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but cold in places over the high ground with frost in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly but moderate to fresh in the Coega area, becoming light south-easterly in afternoon, but moderate easterly in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but cold in places over the high ground with frost in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming light south-easterly in the afternoon but light north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the north-east, otherwise fine and cool but cold, with morning frost in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to north-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The forecast for 16 July.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

