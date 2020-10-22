Your weather update: Heatwave, thundershowers headline Friday's conditions

While Friday will be mainly hot, there will be severe thunderstorms and hail in some places in the Eastern Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.



Impact-based warnings

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued as severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail and lightning are expected in places over the Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi and Alfred Nzo district municipalities as well as the Raymond Mhlaba and Makana district municipalities.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger is expected in some places over the interior and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and Central Karoo of the Western Cape as well as the western and central parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

- Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Prince Albert Municipality of the Western Cape tomorrow.

- A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the Karoo Hoogland Municipality of the Northern Cape until Saturday.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In Mpumalanga, it will be fine and warm to hot but cloudy in the east and along the escarpment in the morning with fog patches. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the west.

It will be cloudy in the east in the morning with fog patches along the escarpment in Limpopo, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in the south-western Bushveld, where it will become partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The North West will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers.

There will be morning and evening fog patches along the coast in the Northern Cape, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot in places in the south-west.

It will become cloudy over the central parts during the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly at first, becoming fresh to strong north-westerly.

There will be morning fog along the south coast in the Western Cape, otherwise fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot in places over the north-western interior. It will be warm along the south-west and south coastal areas.

The wind along the coast will be fresh easterly to south-easterly along the south coast, otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be warm in places along the coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the west.

Extremely hot temperatures are expected in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming south-westerly along the coast from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be hot in places south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and hot becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Extremely hot temperatures are expected in places in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming moderate overnight.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy to cloudy in the east with morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm but hot over the interior. It will become partly cloudy over the west in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

