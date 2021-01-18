Your weather update: Hot conditions aplenty on Tuesday

Partly cloudy conditions are expected across the country on Tuesday, which will then clear up and be warm to hot, according to the South African Weather Service.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the southern parts of the Northern Cape, the Beaufort West municipality of the Western Cape and the western interior of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy in places at first, with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

Limpopo will be cloudy in places at first, with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the south.

Isolated showers are expected in the north-east.

In the North West, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated thundershowers over the western parts.

In the Free State, conditions will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated thundershowers over the southern and western parts.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated thundershowers over the north-eastern parts.

Morning fog patches are expected along the coast, where it will be cool.

It will be very hot in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

In the Western Cape, there will be morning fog patches along the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior.

It will be cloudy and cool along the south coast, with light rain at times.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, but fresh to strong along the south-west coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and hot, but cloudy and warm in places along the coast and adjacent interior from the afternoon, with light rain.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and hot, becoming cloudy from late afternoon, with isolated thundershowers over the interior and light rain along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from midday, but strong in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy at first, with morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm, but hot to very hot in places in the east.

It will become partly cloudy in the extreme south-west by afternoon, with isolated thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly in the north at first, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.