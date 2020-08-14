1h ago

Your weather update: Inclement conditions for Eastern, Western Cape, fine and cool elsewhere

Rain and overcast weather in Cape Town.
Some parts of the country will be fine and warm on Saturday, while others will experience inclement weather, according to the South African Weather Service

Warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the North West, Free State and the eastern and south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as Gauteng and the Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Watches

- Flooding is expected over the Cape Metropole, south-western Cape Winelands and the Waterskloof municipality in the Western Cape.

- High seas, with wave heights between 6-7m, are expected between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay.

- Gale force south-westerly winds of 62km/h are expected between Cape St Francis and Port Alfred.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm, but hot in the Lowveld.

In Limpopo, it will be fine and warm.

The North West will be fine and warm.

The Free State will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the east from the afternoon.

In the Northern Cape, it will be fine and cool to warm, but very cold over the western and southern interior, otherwise cloudy and cold with rain and showers in the west and south.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-westerly at first, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, becoming light by the evening.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold, with rain and showers in the west from the morning spreading eastwards during the afternoon. Light snowfalls are expected on the mountain peaks during the afternoon and evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly to westerly, moderating by afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior. Snowfalls can be expected in places over the northern high ground.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain along the sunshine coast and adjacent interior. Snowfalls can be expected over the Winterberg area from evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm, but hot to very hot in places in the east. 

It will become partly cloudy from the south by evening The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the south by afternoon and spreading to the north by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The forecast for 15 August.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

